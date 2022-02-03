Karen M. Surryhne of Livermore, California passed away on Jan. 9, 2022 surrounded by her loving husband.
Karen was born in Billings, Montana on May 27, 1940. She is survived by her husband of 54 years Kenneth Surryhne. Karen was predeceased by her parents Ray and Marian Jackson, her brothers Cliff and Kenneth Jackson and her sister Marlene Engen.
Karen grew up in Billings, Montana after graduating from high school and working for a bank Karen moved to Castro Valley, California where she worked in the bakery at Safeway. While living in Castro Valley Karen met Kenneth and they were married on June 25, 1967.
Karen is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews. Karen loved camping and playing bunco with her friends and family.
Services will be private. Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Surryhne family.