Karen Naomi Whiteley

Karen Nioma Whiteley, wife, mother and friend to everyone she met, passed away after a long illness on May 27, 2022, peacefully surrounded by family, at the age of 78. Karen was born in Portland, Oregon to John Delbert Hathaway of Kansas and Jessie Helen Hardaway of Idaho.
Karen attended Shadle Park High School, where she graduated in 1961. She attended Whitworth College receiving her bachelor's in business education and majoring in psychology and education. She continued at Whitworth receiving her master's in psychology. Karen moved to Livermore, California in 1971 with Lee, her husband of 42 years and their two boys — Craig and Rick Whiteley.
She received her teaching credentials from the state of California in 1973. She later went on to have various positions as a teacher, counselor and therapist. Karen worked at The Center as a therapist before starting her own practice, Kare Recovery Inc.
Karen was a faithful member of Crossroads Fellowship and had 34 years in sobriety. Karen sponsored many women in the program and was active in helping others achieve recovery.
Karen is survived by her brother John (Linda) Hathaway; two sons and their wives, Craig (Tracie), Rick (Christina); her grandchildren Cassy, Craig Jr., Brittany, Calista, Stone and Beu; great grandchildren Landon, Noah, Liam, Payton and Mawston.
Private funeral services will be held with a celebration of life afterwards. Donations may be made in Karen's honor to The General Service Office of AA or at AA.org.