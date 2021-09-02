Karl Pemper, a long time Livermore resident, died July 2, 2021, in his home. Karl was very independent and strong willed and his life was guided by the love of learning and achievement of goals.
Karl is survived by Eleanor, his wife of 57 years, and his son, Eric Michael Pemper. Karl was preceded in death by his parents, David and Paula Pemper.
Karl was born July 27, 1935, in Poland. In 1939, when the Germans invaded Poland, Karl’s parents left Krakow and fled to a town that was not yet under German control, where his father accepted an offer to “work” in the Soviet Union. Karl’s parents left everything they had, including their watchmaker shop and, with their 4-year-old son, were transported by box-car for many days to what they thought was safety in Siberia.
Karl’s early years in the Soviet Union were very difficult. The Soviet authorities did not allow the small family to remain anywhere very long, reportedly because the authorities feared they might be German spies. Karl had little to eat, no comforts of life, no formal schooling, and lacked the benefits of a stable home and lasting relationships. It was amazing that Karl and his parents survived the harsh conditions they endured.
Karl’s paternal grandfather had a watchmaker’s shop in Krakow and had trained Karl’s father in this craft. Because of this valuable training, Karl’s father had acquired skills to fabricate small watch parts and occasionally had an opportunity to repair a soldier’s watch. This work brought in a little money that was used to buy food.
Karl became independent and self-reliant at an early age. He taught himself Russian. He found that reading was his solace and it allowed him to escape to other, better places and times. Books were his friends. Wherever the family was sent, Karl tried to find a source of books to read. After the war, the family returned to Poland, again by box-car. They eventually went to Germany, where they lived in displaced persons camps for a few years. During that period, Karl learned German. In 1950, the family was sponsored by a relative to start a new life in the United States, and they settled in Chicago.
Karl viewed the United States as a wonderful land of opportunity. He quickly learned English well and became a naturalized citizen. Karl wanted to help others and turned to the professions of social work and psychology. He obtained an MSW degree from the University of Illinois and later a Ph.D. in psychology from Ohio State University.
Karl met Eleanor Handler in Chicago and they married in 1964. Karl and Eleanor took turns working and attending school until both of them obtained a Ph.D. in psychology. Their only child, Eric Michael, was born in 1973. Karl was very proud of his son for obtaining a B.S. degree in computer engineering from UC San Diego and for his son’s discipline and motivation to continue to learn new skills.
Karl’s interests were many and varied. They ranged from medicine and physics to statistics, hypnosis and biofeedback. He loved animals and rescued many small creatures in need of help. Karl also loved violin music and had an exceptional ear for both music and language. Karl worked for many years as a licensed psychologist and enjoyed helping people improve their lives.
Later in life, Karl became interested in computer science and taught himself basic programming and the skills needed to build computers. Faulty parts did not deter him, since he would devise a work-around or fabricate a needed replacement part. When Karl’s vision became impaired, he used magnifiers to help him painstakingly and successfully build two computers that have been working well since they were put into service. Karl was building his third computer when, unfortunately, he became too weak to finish it.
Karl’s strong work ethic and love of learning were an inspiration to those who knew him. He will be greatly missed.
Special thanks to the Hope Hospice staff for the exceptional and compassionate care they provided during the last few weeks of Karl’s life.