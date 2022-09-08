Katherine Anne Byrd

Katherine Byrd passed away peacefully at her home on Aug. 23, 2022. Katherine was born Nov. 1,1944 — All Saints Day as she would like to tell everyone she knew — to Charles and Lucille Noland. She graduated from Immaculate Heart High School and Immaculate Heart College, of which she was very proud. Katherine married her first husband Arthur F. Evans in 1967 and became an elementary school teacher and then a stay-at-home mom after giving birth to her children, Erik Charles Evans and Sandra Anne Evans. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and her beloved pets. Katherine was an amazing pianist and could play just about anything she heard, as she played by ear. She enjoyed music, reading horror books, needle pointing and watching football.
Katherine is preceded in death by her husband Francis Byrd. Katherine is survived by her two children Erik Evans and Sandi Ybarra; her son-in-law Albert Ybarra; her grandchildren Miranda Ybarra, Olivia Ybarra and Tyler Mapes; and her brother Charles Noland.