Katherine Mary Tryon, nee Rando, of Livermore California, passed away on Jan. 17, 2022, at the age of 83.
Katherine was born, along with her twin sister Barbara, in Brooklyn, New York. Katherine’s other siblings include Linda, Ben and Debbie. Eventually Katherine moved to San Jose along with her siblings and parents Benjamin and Jennie Gallups.
It was in San Jose that she met her future husband Jerry Grundy Sr. Katherine and Jerry settled into an East San Jose neighborhood where they made many lifelong friends on Mozart Avenue. They added Jerry Lambert Jr., and Richard Allen to complete their family. Katherine enjoyed taking care of her home and family and going for rides in the car with Jerry Sr. on the weekends.
When Katherine and Jerry separated, she married Earl Tryon. Katherine and Earl would join her sister Barbara and her husband Bill for evenings out enjoying music and dancing at their favorite club, Vidal’s in Santa Clara.
For a few years Katherine lived in Tennessee near her sister ‘Bobbi’ (Barbara) and Bill before returning to Livermore, California where she could be closer to her children and grandchildren.
Katherine was preceded in death by her parents Jennie and Benjamin Gallups, brother Ben, sister Linda and son-in-law Nick. She is survived by her sisters Barbara and Debbie, sons Jerry (Sandy) Grundy Jr. and Richard (Carmen) Grundy; grandson Israel; granddaughters, Vanessa (Juan), Candace (David) and Carmina; great-grandchildren Ryder, Cateleya, Nick Jr., and baby Henriquez.
Katherine requested that her cremains be scattered in Lake Tahoe by her family.
Due to the pandemic a memorial service will not be held.
Katherine Mary TryonOct. 26, 1938 – Jan. 17, 2022