We will miss her smile and caring way. She donated to so many causes and was a Christian. She loved her family so much and we loved her! She is survived by her daughter Lori Viera, son Anthony Sparaco and sister Michelle Jones.
Newsletters
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
featured
- By Nathan Canilao
- Updated
The Foothill High School baseball team won three straight games to win the 2022 Service Champions Classic with a 6-2 win in the championship game over Redwood High School on April 9.The Falcons started off the tournament with a hard-fought, 2…