Kathi passed away unexpectedly on August 11.
She was the oldest of three children born in Livermore to Siberio and Eleanore Barbera. Kathi attended St Michael's School briefly before transferring to 5th Street School. She graduated from Livermore High in 1963 where she was active in many extra-curricular activities and had a 'mean' arm in girls' softball. After high school, Kathi attended the San Jose State University where she was studying to be a journalist.
Circumstances brought her to the beautiful islands of Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands where she ultimately met her husband-to-be, Bruce. They eventually moved to Houston, Texas and later Kathi returned to Livermore as a single mother.
She made her career as a fire dispatcher at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) where she oftentimes worked long additional hours to support her daughter. Kathi was a soul with a generous heart who loved her family very deeply. She also adopted the role as companion for the elderly periodically, whom she considered her second family.
Kathi was an excellent cook whose proudest specialty was paella, a Spanish dish, surprisingly not Italian. She was so happy to reinitiate monthly Sunday family dinners which were stopped after the death of her father. At Christmastime she traditionally made delicious beef jerky along with homemade cookies and packaged them as gifts to family and friends. In the last few years, this was an activity she loved sharing with her niece, Meghan, and her grandchildren.
She enjoyed all the different gatherings with her loved ones, be they holidays, birthdays, weddings, graduations or simply just because. She enjoyed playing board games and cards, often making a night of it with her friends over dessert and coffee. Kathi was an entertaining presence, comical, with a crazy sense of wonderfully wild humor.
Despite her limited mobility, she was always game to explore. She traveled the Mediterranean countries of Italy and Greece but mainly took day-long drives and road trips to destinations like The Junction on Mines, 'the cabin in the hills' in Clayton, via Morgan Territory Road, Big Sur, Hearst Castle, Pismo Beach, and Mendocino.
Her love of tennis brought her to Indian Wells with her BFFs often. For six years, they would travel together to the tennis tournaments, where there she could see her beloved Rafa!
Kathi was preceded in death by her parents, Sib and Eleanor and her brother Joe. She leaves behind a daughter; Christine (Bob), two grandchildren; Elliana and Dane; a sister, Susanne (Philip); and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of life will take place on Sept. 18, 2021. For details, please contact kbg0918@yahoo.com.
Donations, should one choose, can be made to Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation, 5890 Stoneridge Drive, Ste 104, Pleasanton, California, 94588; American Heart Association 426 17th St. #300, Oakland, California, 94612, or the charity of your choice.