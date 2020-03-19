Kathleen (Kay) Sarah McGee Thomas, 91, died peacefully in her sleep at Tiffany Gardens in Livermore, California, on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. A native of Oakland, California, Kay was born on June 24, 1928, to Irish immigrants Hugh and Sophie McGee. She was always proud of her Irish heritage.
Kay graduated from Presentation High School in Berkeley, California, in 1946. She met her husband Raymond Thomas in 1953, at her sister Marjorie’s wedding. She was maid of honor and Ray was best man. Kay and Ray were married in 1955.
Kay was a 51-year resident of Livermore. She was a woman of strong faith in Jesus and believed in the power of prayer. She enjoyed her membership in the Livermore-Pleasanton Elks and Sons in Retirement organizations. She and Ray also loved traveling and were always interested in meeting new people and experiencing new places. Kay had the biggest heart and was known for her warm smile, friendly conversations, and for making everyone she met feel special. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ray Thomas; her children, Gerald Thomas, Janet Thomas, Colleen (Kurt) Hornbacker, Greg (Joanie) Thomas; and seven grandchildren, Kathleen, Taryn, Meghan, Lauren, Grant, Connor, and Riley. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Tom Thomas, and her sister-in-law, Jean Thomas, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. Kay was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Hugh and Jack McGee; and her sister, Marjorie Daly.
Due to the coronavirus epidemic, a mass and reception will be held at a later date. Donations in Kay's memory can be made to the piano fund for the residents at Tiffany Gardens.