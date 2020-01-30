Kathleen (Kay) Sarah McGee Thomas, 91, died peacefully in her sleep at Tiffany Gardens in Livermore on Jan. 15. A native of Oakland, California, Kay was born on June 24, 1928, to Irish immigrants Hugh and Sophie McGee. She graduated from Presentation High School in Berkeley, California, in 1946. She met her future husband, Raymond (Ray) Thomas, in 1953 at her sister Marjorie’s wedding. She was the maid of honor and Ray was best man. Kay and Ray were married in 1955.
Kay was a 51-year resident of Livermore. She was a woman of strong faith in Jesus and believed in the power of prayer. Kay enjoyed her membership with the Livermore-Pleasanton Elks and Sons in Retirement (SIRS) organizations. She and Ray loved traveling and were always interested in meeting new people and experiencing new places.
Kay had the biggest heart and never met a stranger. She was known for her warm smile, friendly conversations, and for making everyone she met feel special.
Family was most important to Kay. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ray Thomas, and their children, Gerald Thomas, Janet Thomas, Colleen (Kurt) Hornbacker, and Greg (Joanie) Thomas; as well as seven grandchildren, Kathleen, Taryn, Meghan, Lauren, Grant, Connor, and Riley. Kay is also survived by her brother-in-law, Tom Thomas, and her sister-in-law, Jean Thomas, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Sophie McGee; brothers Hugh and Jack McGee; and her sister, Marjorie Daly.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 30, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 1315 Lomitas Ave., in Livermore, with a reception to follow at the Keeley Center. A private interment has been planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the piano fund for the residents at Tiffany Gardens.