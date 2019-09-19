Kathleen Mae Shay, 85, was born on Sept. 24, 1934, in Rushville, Neb., and passed away in Livermore, Calif., surrounded by her loving family and husband of 65 years, Harry.
Being a longtime resident of Livermore for 46 years, Kathleen made many longtime friends and was active in local organizations, charity events, P.E.O., Red Hat Society, and Sirettes Women’s Social Group. She was a dedicated parishioner of Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Livermore.
Kathleen and Harry were married October 24, 1954. They decided to start a family, and for a brief time lived in Long Beach, Calif., then moved to Anaheim, Calif. They eventually moved to Cypress, Calif., for many years, and finally settled in Livermore in 1972 where they continued to raise their four children.
Kathleen enjoyed employment outside the household and worked for many years as an Administrative Specialist for a variety of companies before finally settling at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory until her retirement in 2000.
Kathleen participated in many activities and enjoyed her hobbies. Some of her favorites included: Bible study, interior design, wine tasting, Bunco, attending theater productions, family game nights, and traveling with family and friends.
Kathleen was a devoted wife, sister, mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother. She was a kind, generous person to everyone she met. Her quiet humor, and kind, sensitive nature will be remembered by all who knew her. Although she will be missed dearly, as our lives continue she will forever remain in our hearts, thoughts and prayers.
Kathleen is survived by her loving husband Harry Shay; her cherished children and spouses: Kristy Shay (Tony Sakelarios) of Las Vegas, Jeneen Catron of Fair Oaks, Dennis Shay (Jacque) of Oakley, and Cheri (Randy Stewart) of Livermore; her five grandchildren: Caitlin, Kelley, Alyssa, Rochelle, and Emily; and her brother Ronald (Judy) Van Tifflin of Washington; along with many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to end macular degeneration at: Bright Focus Foundation, 22512 Gateway Center Dr., Clarksburg, MD, 20871; or support.brightfocus.org.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 1315 Lomitas Ave., Livermore; (925) 447-4549. Visitation starts 10 a.m., followed by a mass at 11 a.m. The reception will be held immediately following at the St. Charles Parish Hall.