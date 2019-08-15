Kathryn Ann Handel, age 73, passed away July 20, 2019, at her home in Livermore.
Kathy is survived by her two sons, Jeff and Jon and his wife Sara, her brother Allan Sommarstrom and his wife Ginny, her niece Sara Sommarstrom, her nephew Chris Sommarstrom and his wife Megan, and her cousin Eileen Nice.
Kathy was born in Oakland and spent her entire life in the East Bay. She graduated from Las Lomas High School and went to college at Chico State.
She loved all animals, especially her cat Amber. Her love of nature and the outdoors began early in life on many trips to Yosemite, and she carried on this tradition with her children. She spent a lot of time caring for many beautiful and exotic plants, always maintaining a large garden. She was very crafty over the years, making elaborate stained glass, quilts, and necklaces.
Since animals were near and dear to her heart, donations may be made in her memory to a local animal shelter of your choice.