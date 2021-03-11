Kathryn Ann "Katie" Echols, a resident of Livermore for 49 years, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her husband and daughters.
Married for 59 years to her "King," Oliver "Ollie" Echols. She devoted her life to her family, selflessly raising their four daughters, Deborah (Jeff Burch), Annette (Brent Smith), Suzanne (Pete Vargas), and Michelle (Aaron Borgen), then sharing in the joys of helping to shape the lives of 14 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin “Redd” White. She is also survived by two brothers, Wood White (Kathy) and Marvin White Jr. (Donna); sisters, Marla (Mike St. Denis), and Kimberly (Dave Drummond); by her much-adored in-laws, Julia Echols, Patricia (Donald Barnett), James Echols (Lisa), Marilyn Mc Cauley, Lora Beisley; and by numerous extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by Michael Unger, Marianne (Emmett Torres), Sharon Garcia, and Thomas Echols, Sr.
Though she will forever remain in our hearts and memories, her physical presence will be deeply missed.
A private memorial service will be held on March 17, at 2 p.m., at Callaghan Mortuary, 3833 East Ave., in Livermore. Live streaming will be available (link will be sent or posted prior to day of service). A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, post COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in her name to the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association. Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Echols family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.