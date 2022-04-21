Kathryn Rasmus

Kathryn Angela Rasmus, born Kathryn Daniels on Feb. 4, 1927, in Port Arthur, Texas, passed away on April 9, 2022, at age 95 of natural causes related to a fall.
Kathryn was a resident of Livermore for 55 years where she worked as a bank teller and then personal banking officer at the Wells Fargo branch on Main Street in Livermore from the late 1960s until her retirement in 1986.
At age 3, when her mother Maureen Drennan died, Kathryn and her brother, Robert, were placed in an orphanage in Texas until 1935, at which time her father remarried and the family moved to Petaluma, California where she grew up. Leaving high school during war time in 1944 to work in the Vallejo shipyards, Kathryn left home and moved to Ft. Worth, Texas to live with her Aunt Sadie that year, where she worked until meeting John Rasmus, a Marine Corp veteran returning from the Pacific, at the local Ft. Worth USO.
Kathryn and John were married in October 1945 and moved to Bristol, Connecticut, where their two children, John Jr., and Donna, were born. The new family then moved back to California in 1958 and lived in west San Jose for several years until moving to Livermore in the late 1960s where she resided for the next half century.
Kathryn was a strong willed and independent Irish woman who stood her ground with friend and foe alike. A believer in the ‘old’ values of honesty, integrity and respect in dealing with others, placing people before money, and caring for family, she adhered to those values all her life. Strikingly attractive at 80 (in the accompanying photo), with light blond hair, deep gray and hazeled eyes, she remained lifelong both modest and meticulous about her appearance.
Kathryn especially enjoyed playing golf at Las Positas golf course with her ‘posse’ of girlfriends until her mid-70s. Having left high school in 1944 without graduating, Kathryn went back to school and received her high school diploma from the Livermore School District at age 80 in May 2007.
A lover of all children, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Kathryn was also fond of dogs of all kinds, cats, and the little birds that frequented her backyard in her modest west Livermore house on Bell Avenue where she tended her backyard rose garden and treated family members to wonderful holiday dinners for decades.
The true rock of her family, Kathryn leaves them the example of her life and the lessons of the values with which she lived. She follows her husband, John, who died in 2016, to wherever good people go after their time here on earth. She is survived by her two children, four grandchildren, and nine great- grandchildren.
She will always be remembered for her beauty, in both body and spirit, and by the example of a life unselfishly lived for family and others. May we all live as well and as long.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Rasmus family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.