Kay Brown, a Livermore resident since 1968, passed away Nov. 24, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was predeceased by her son, Aaron Brown, who died in 2012 at the age of 39. She is survived by her husband, Charlie Brown; daughter, Lara Brown Donaldson, and 12-year-old grandson, Chase Donaldson.
Kay was born in San Antonio, Texas, but grew up in Port Arthur, Texas. In high school, she met her future husband, Charlie. After dating for five years, they were married on May 29, 1967. Kay was a registered nurse in Texas and California.
Her love for nursing was in the operating room. In Houston, Texas, she worked for a renowned heart surgeon, Dr. Cooley. Upon moving to Livermore, she worked in surgery at Valley Memorial Hospital in Livermore for 15 years, then in Manteca for two years before going to work for the Fremont Surgery Center for 17 years, where she retired in 2002.
In her spare time, along with her entire family, she got into volleyball. In 1987, she became a USA National Scorer, which led to becoming an International Scorer both indoor and outdoor. She was a scorer for Granada High School from 1984 to 1995, for UC Berkeley for 17 years, head scorer for the Davis Volleyball Festival that she helped co-found with her husband for three NCAA Final Four tournaments in Spokane, Washington (1997), San Diego, California (2004) and Sacramento, California (2007). Kay also enjoyed the outdoors, hiking and biking in the Northern California area with her husband and playing board games with her grandson, Chase.
Kay will be missed by her family and friends that she impacted greatly along the way. She was a sweet person and friend to many. She leaves behind a legacy that will live on forever. A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date when it is safe to do so. .