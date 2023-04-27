OBIT - Kay Sue Honodel.jpg

Kay Sue (Knoll) Honodel, 89, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Brentwood, California where she has resided for the last two years. She was born Sept. 7, 1933, in Littleton, Colorado to Vivienne C. (Chetelat) and James I. Knoll.

At the young age of 5 she moved to California with her parents and lived in several small towns in Northern California where her father worked in the gold fields. Not long after starting school in Valley Springs, California, her parents relocated the family to Manteca. Kay began attending Yosemite Elementary and Manteca High School, where she was very involved in school activities. She graduated in June 1951 and began working in legal services in Stockton, California.