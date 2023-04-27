Kay Sue (Knoll) Honodel, 89, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Brentwood, California where she has resided for the last two years. She was born Sept. 7, 1933, in Littleton, Colorado to Vivienne C. (Chetelat) and James I. Knoll.
At the young age of 5 she moved to California with her parents and lived in several small towns in Northern California where her father worked in the gold fields. Not long after starting school in Valley Springs, California, her parents relocated the family to Manteca. Kay began attending Yosemite Elementary and Manteca High School, where she was very involved in school activities. She graduated in June 1951 and began working in legal services in Stockton, California.
She married the love of her life, Charles A. Honodel in June 1952 and together they moved to San Jose for Charles to continue his studies at San Jose State College. Their little family quickly grew when they welcomed their first child in 1953, son Steven. In 1955, they moved to Livermore and welcomed their daughter Lori the same year and in 1959, Curtis arrived, and their family was now complete.
Once the kids were all teenagers, she went to work for the Livermore Unified School District in 1972, initially as a volunteer coordinator, then as the public information officer, which she held until retiring in 1991.
During the 24 years they lived in Livermore, Kay was active in school and civic activities. She was honored to be included in the 1967 edition of “The Outstanding Young Women of America.” Her civic affairs during this time included: founder and president of Friends of the Livermore Library and served on the library board for eight years; president of the League of Women Voters of Livermore Valley; education chairperson for the American Cancer Society Valley Unit; assisted in organizing and first chairperson of the Valley Volunteer Bureau; served as chairperson of the Northern California Schools Public Relations Association; and she was involved in numerous other civic and political activities.
They moved to Tracy in 1979 and she assisted in the care of both their parents living in Manteca. Kay was a busy homemaker and enjoyed entertaining, cooking, sewing, gardening, traveling and family activities. As well as reading books, jigsaw puzzles, and arts and crafts. She won several blue ribbons at the Alameda County Fair.
She will be dearly missed by her husband, Charles; children, Steve (Mary), Lori (Art) Curt (Vicki); along with eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 South Central Ave. is in care of funeral arrangements. She will be laid to rest privately at Park View Cemetery. An online guest book is available for condolences and special messages to the family via her tribute page at frymemorialchapel.com
Donations can be made in her name to the American Cancer Society.