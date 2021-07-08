Kearney F. Sauer passed away peacefully on June 20, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents Rita and Kearney Sauer M.D., and his brothers Thomas, Michael and Patrick. One of five brothers, Kearney was born on June 24, 1932. A lifelong resident of Los Angeles, he graduated from St. Brendan’s School and became the first of the brothers to attend Loyola High School in Los Angeles as a member of the Class of 1950. He served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War. Upon completion of his military service, he completed his bachelor’s degree at the University of Southern California. Kearney met his wife Eileen on a blind date. After that first encounter, he told his mother she was the girl he wanted to marry. They married on August 24, 1957, and would have been happily married for 64 years in August. He continued his family’s tradition of public service with a 31-year career with the City of Los Angeles, working in both the personnel department and with the Los Angeles Police Department. He is remembered by his former colleagues as a kind, caring co-worker and boss. After his retirement in 1993, he relocated to Livermore where he spent 28 happy years in retirement with his wife, Eileen. He enjoyed travel, helped his son and daughter-in-law at Livermore Valley Cellars and became a beloved member of the Alden Lane Nursery family for more than 20 years. He also took great joy in being the taxi service for his grandchildren and their friends, picking them up from school and taking them to sports practices and games. He always loved history whether it be reading about it, telling stories or visiting historical places. He had a great sense of humor that will be sorely missed by his entire family. Kearney was also a devout Catholic and served as a Eucharistic minister at St. Brendan’s Catholic Church in Los Angeles and as a faith formation instructor at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Livermore. He is survived by his wife, Eileen Hainley Sauer, his daughter Terry Sauer and his son-in-law Paul Smith; his son Timothy Sauer, and his daughter-in-law Chrysanne Sauer; his brother Anthony P. Sauer, S.J.; and his grandchildren Meghan Luera, Brendan Sauer and Alliana Sauer, as well as countless nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by his brother Reverend Anthony P. Sauer on July 15, 2021, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 458 Maple Street, Livermore, California at 11 a.m. The burial will follow at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, 3885 East Avenue, Livermore, California. Donations may be made in Kearney’s memory to: Rita and Kearney Sauer M.D. Scholarship Fund (Kearney Sauer Class of 1950) Loyola High School of Los Angeles, 1901 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, California, 90006. https://www.loyolahs.edu/giving/gifts-in-memoriam/
