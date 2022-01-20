Keith Huska unexpectedly passed away at his Dublin home on Dec. 19, 2021, at the age of 56.
He is survived by his cherished daughters, Ericka Huska of Beaverton, Oregon, and Malyssa Huska of Port Orchard, Washington; mother, Jeanne de la Montanya of Dublin; father, Curt Huska (Gemma Kabitske) of Danville, California; brothers, Kevin (Kate), Kelly, and Kurt (Miriam); and nephews, Red, Erik, Lukas, and Sean.
Keith grew up and attended school in Dublin. In 1998, he moved to Port Orchard, Washington, fell in love, married Sandralee Salazar, worked for 15 years as a project manager at Sabelhaus West, and returned to Dublin in 2014.
Keith was an accomplished wood worker and painter, enjoyed watching NASCAR and football (Seahawks and Packers) on TV and listening to rock-and-roll music.
A private memorial will be held at a later date. This sweet and gentle man was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew him.