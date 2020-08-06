Keith Larkins Millea, a Livermore resident, passed away peacefully at home with family by his side, on July 17, 2020, in Livermore, at the age of 93.
Keith was born on Sept. 13, 1926, in Breckenridge, Colorado, to parents Ruby and Lark Millea.
Keith was born during the Depression, so a job was the most important thing. At the age of 14, he quit school and got a job as a handyman for $0.35 an hour. At age 15, he worked in the biggest cafeteria in Denver for two weeks; he quit and then went to work for the railroad in Denver.
From there, he caught a bus and traveled to California to work in the shipyards. He was fortunate enough to get a job at Kaiser Shipyard #3 in Richmond. While working four days a week earning $0.75 per hour, he also attended school one day a week. He was trained to be a welder and received his welder’s certificate at age 17. As a welder, he earned $1.20 per hour.
Keith met Betty May Wiggins in Oakland, and after a short courtship, they became engaged. Keith decided to join the Navy in 1944 at the age of 18. He was stationed in the Philippine Sea aboard the Destroyer USS Walker DD517. At the end of World War II, he returned to San Diego. After he was discharged, he returned to Oakland to marry Betty in Reno, Nevada, on Nov. 10, 1945.
In 1946, Keith went to work for Bercovich Cigar Company in Oakland, then he joined Glaser Bros. Cigar Company in Oakland. In 1947 and 1948, Karen and Keith were born.
In 1952, Keith and Betty bought a brand-new, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-car garage home for $9,200 in the Hillview Crest housing subdivision in Hayward. Keith and Betty enjoyed 30 years of marriage until Betty passed away in 1976. He was a member of Teamsters Local 518 for 42 years and retired from Core Mark in 1988. He enjoyed bowling for many years at Holiday Bowl in Hayward, where he also taught the junior bowlers every weekend. He also played a great game of pool and loved RVing across the country, but especially going to the Delta Marina in Rio Vista, CA.
In 2006, Keith sold his Hayward home of 54 years and moved to Sunrise Mobile Home Park in Livermore. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.
He is survived by his loving children, Karen Colacicco of Livermore and Keith Millea Jr. of Cottage Grove, Oregon. He is dearly loved by his older brother, Bill Millea of Pollock Pines, California. He was blessed with five grandchildren, Shari D’Anjou (Steve), Michael Ennes (Cathy), Staci Colacicco (Matt), Robert Millea (Tiffany), and Kyle Parker-Millea; nine great-grandchildren, Rebecca Roberts (Leo), James Ennes, Brandon, Michael and Matthew D’Anjou, Briana and Carly Estevez, and Makayla and Sydney Millea; and four great-great-granddaughters, Allison, Madison, Cheyann and Marissa Roberts.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty; parents, Ruby and Lark; and sister, Gerry Millea.
Private family services will be held at Union Cemetery in Byron in the near future.