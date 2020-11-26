Keith passed away at home on Sept. 22, 2020, at the age of 97 years old.
He was born on May 4, 1923, in Hayden, Arizona. He was raised in Phoenix, Arizona.
He served in World War II on Iwo Jima. After his discharge from the service, he lived in Culver City, California, where he met and married Lorna Jones. They were married for 70 years. They had two daughters, Deborah and Penny.
They moved to Livermore in 1959, where he went to work for the Livermore National Laboratory. At retirement, he became a hypnotist and taught self hypnosis for the Livermore Parks and Recreation Department.
He is survived by his wife, Lorna; his two daughters, Deborah Bashaw and Penny Avery; two grandsons, Kevin Bashaw and wife Leeann, and Shawn Bashaw and wife Erica; granddaughter, Katie Kossev and her husband Veso; and six great grandchildren.