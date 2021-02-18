Kelley Renae Clarin

Kelley Clarin was born on April 8, 1962, in Clovis, New Mexico.
Wife, mother, grandmother, sister and daughter. Kelley passed away peacefully of natural causes on Feb. 8, 2021, at home with family. She spent a lifetime caring for others and always put them ahead of her needs. She raised two kids and watched her granddaughter grow for the first 6 years.
She was loved by many, many people. She touched the hearts of everyone she met. She is gone too soon, but she lived a full life with lots of experiences. Kelley lived for most of her life in Livermore, California. She loved to travel and she loved children. She worked in day care and provided foster care for more than one while also raising her two kids.
She also worked in the retail and banking industries. Her customer service skills came naturally. From first place baton competitor to learning sign language, she always looked out for others and worked to please. She loved to dance and loved music. Most of all, she loved her family, which extends way beyond the bonds of bloodlines.
Kelley is preceded in death by her father, Leon McDaniel. She is survived by her husband, Mark Clarin; son, Cole Thompson; daughter, Jodie Thompson; granddaughter, Kaylee Dionne; mother, Noaetta McDaniel; four brothers and their spouses, Kim McDaniel, Charles and Emmy McDaniel, Darrel and Shelley McDaniel, Harold McDaniel and Debbie Day; mother-in-law, Sylvia Clarin; sibling-in-law, Melanie and Andy DeGiovanni; and multiple nieces, nephews and grand nephews. The family is big and full of love, and Kelley is missed.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hope Hospice or American Cancer Society.