Kelly Anne Moriarty, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2023, at her home after a 29-month battle with cancer. She was comforted with countless visits from her beloved family and friends in her final days.

Kelly was born Aug. 26, 1959, to Ken and Penny Hudson, at St. Paul's hospital in Livermore. She grew up in Pleasanton, Livermore and Castro Valley. For two years she lived at what is now Ravenswood Historic Site.