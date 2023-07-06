Kelly Anne Moriarty, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2023, at her home after a 29-month battle with cancer. She was comforted with countless visits from her beloved family and friends in her final days.
Kelly was born Aug. 26, 1959, to Ken and Penny Hudson, at St. Paul's hospital in Livermore. She grew up in Pleasanton, Livermore and Castro Valley. For two years she lived at what is now Ravenswood Historic Site.
Kelly worked at Jackson Elementary School for several years as a yard duty teacher. She also worked at Orchard Supply Hardware in Livermore. She was the beautiful blue-eyed blonde with the big bright smile. You couldn’t miss her.
Kelly was a wonderful mother of five children. But it was the title of “Grandma Kelly” that she cherished most. She adored her four beautiful grandchildren and was hopeful for many more.
Kelly is survived by her husband Chuck Moriarty, daughters Erica Germundsen and Taylor Moriarty. Sons Travis Enos, Jared Enos (Amanda) and Justin Moriarty. Grandson Jayden Enos, granddaughters Keira Germundsen, Kayley Enos and Scarlet Germundsen. Mother Penny Hart (Dan), mother Louise Hudson. Sisters Jill Collins (John) Katrina Hatton, Marcie Remmers (Jason), Beth Woodford (Harmon), Jenny Clark, Sally Hardwick (Scott) brother Mathew Hudson (Jenny) and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She loved you all.
Kelly was preceded in death by her father Ken Hudson and brother Joel Hudson.
Momma, we love and miss you. Your beautiful spirit lives on in the loving hearts of your family.