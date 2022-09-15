Ken Kelley, of Livermore, passed peacefully on Aug. 22, 2022. He was 86 years old. Kendall was born in Carson, Iowa in1936 to parents Bryan and Tama Kelley. He was the oldest of three children. Ken grew up on the farm in Carson. He graduated from Carson High in 1954. He then entered the U.S. Air Force where he did basic training at Lackland Air Base, Texas and later was stationed at Elmendorf Air Base in Alaska. While in Alaska, a good friend and fellow airman, Bruce Tornberg, introduced Ken to his younger sister, Pamela. It was love at first sight and he and Pam were married a short three weeks later on July 12, 1957.
Ken completed his service at Walker Air Force base in Roswell, New Mexico. After nine years in the Air Force, Ken took a position with Beneficial Finance in Albuquerque. His advances with the company took his family to California, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and finally back to Pleasanton where he retired from Beneficial as president of the Northwest Division in 1997. Ken and Pam moved to Livermore in 2015. Ken was an avid golfer. He enjoyed membership at Castlewood and his friendships made there. He was very proud of his two holes in one. Ken and Pam loved golfing together and their many travels with one another often included friends.