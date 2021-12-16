Kenneth Charles Lamson, 81, of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Born in Hartford, Connecticut on Jan. 15, 1940, son of the late George K. and Florence J. (Skinner) Lamson, Kenneth lived in Windsor, Connecticut, Livermore California. and moved to Nevada eight years ago.
Kenneth was a graduate of Windsor High School, Ward School of Electronics, West Hartford Connecticut and an alumnus of the University of Hartford and the University of Pittsburgh.
Honored by the U.S. Atomic Agency, Ken spent 47 years in the field of Health Physics and Industrial Hygiene as a Certified Health Physicist and Radiation Officer. Kenneth was a lifetime member of the American Radio Relay League, a ham operator for over 73 years and a licensed pilot. He served his country as Lt. Commander in the U.S. Coast Guard.
Ken leaves two sisters: Marilyn Bedard of North Granby, Connecticut and Barbara Riehm of Vancouver, Washington. Ken was predeceased by his sister Sarah in 2004. Ken also leaves three nieces: Cynthia Williams, Massachusetts, Charlotte Perran, Connecticut and Karen Young, Oregon; and five nephews: Mark Webb, California, Mike Webb, California, Britton Riehm, Oregon, Brian Riehm, Oregon, and Michael Simpson, predeceased in 2005.
Ken touched the lives of many with his caring and loving spirit and will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ken's memory may be made to the Wound Ostomy Continence Nurses Society at wocn.org/donations.
The family will hold a private service.