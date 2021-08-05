John passed away peacefully at the age of 93 at his home in Pleasanton, California with his loving wife Getra by his side. It was a sunny day and he had just finished eating some blueberries, which were his favorite because they reminded him of his childhood in Maine.
John was born in Portland, Maine to Ken Sr. and Virginia Beede. He was called into World War II his senior year of high school and served with units of the United States Fleet in the Atlantic and Caribbean theaters and completed his tour with the Submarine Forces in Central and Southwest Pacific. Then once again, he was called to the Korean War and served on the USS Toledo, a heavy cruiser warship.
Upon discharge, he pursued civil engineering at the University of Maine and UC Berkeley, California. Upon graduation he joined the Pacific Gas and Electric company in the construction division with the tower and hydro departments. He joined the Navy Reserves in the Seabee’s Construction Battalion and retired from the Navy in 1978.
His work with PG&E led him to the Oroville Dam Project where he met his wife Getra. John’s wife Getra is an identical twin sister to Greta and there were three other sisters; Helen, Aleta and Karen on the Circle J Ranch that he had to impress including their father, Leonard Kendall. So, with that in mind, John bought a red convertible, and the city boy was able to impress the rancher and his daughters proving that he was worthy of Getra. They were married in 1956 In Durham California. John is known for being the “Grandfather of Concrete” and was registered in California in both the civil and quality engineering branches. After retiring from PG&E, he became an independent consultant and then joined Caltrans where he completed the Bay Bridge project with his son Kenneth III. He mentored many people in his field of work.
John was a proud father and grandfather. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren at their sports games and with their 4-H projects. Just to name a few of his grand children’s accomplishments; Megan a 4-H All-Star; Trey and Joel also in 4-H and raised a pig in 4-H and played football for Livermore High School; Sean, an Eagle Scout; Kenny IV is a local town hero with his music and tried out for the show “The Voice”; Jordan a Cal State East Bay graduate; and Blake an essential worker and the life of the family. He was most proud of his son learning the cement trade as a technician and of his daughter who is a registered nurse and married to David, also a Navy Veteran.
Always compassionate towards others, he would ask everyone who entered the house “Are you okay?” Kenny IV, Sheryl Bettencourt, Lynn Hahlbeck and family provided the physical and emotional care for John and Getra over the last several months while John was on Hospice. He is survived by his wife Getra Beede of 65 years; his daughter Linda and son-in-law David Daniel, and their children Sean, Megan, Ryan, Madison; son in law Jayden Williams, a Specialist in the US Army; and one great-granddaughter, Lilly Williams. Son Kenneth Beede III; his late wife Stephanie; their two sons Kenneth IV and Blake; and with Lynn Hahlbeck their children Jordan, Trey and Joel of Livermore. John’s brother Benjamin Beede passed away July 4, a few days before John’s death.
John will be remembered for his kind heart, generosity, storytelling and being a positive mentor. He was a selfless man who enjoyed taking care of his dogs and making memories with his family. A celebration of life will be held on Sept. 4 at 2 p.m. at Graham Hitch Mortuary, Pleasanton, California. Please join the family and share your stories. Burial will be at a future date at Clear Creek Cemetery in Orville, California.