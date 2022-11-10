Kenneth Lee Harris Jr., son of the late Kenneth Lee Harris Sr., passed away on Aug. 16, 2022 from complications of a massive stroke.
Kenneth was a four-year veteran of the U.S. Army and spent two years in the Vietnam War. He is survived by his wife Janine Harris; mother Rose Marie Harris; and sister Mary Harris LaPorte; her husband, Dennis LaPorte; and three nephews, Aaron, Taylor and Collin LaPorte; and numerous cousins on the East Coast. A resident of Pleasanton, he will be forever loved and remembered.