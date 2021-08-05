Kenneth Leroy Tschritter, 82, passed away on July 26, 2021, in Redmond, Washington. He was born in French Camp, California, and raised in Lodi where he met and married his wife Gayl. They moved to Livermore in 1963 where Ken worked for Sandia National Laboratory for 37 years, retiring in 2002. He was a proud Navy veteran, an avid car enthusiast, woodworker and winemaker.
Ken was predeceased by Gayl in 2015. He is survived by his loving daughter Lynn Glover and son-in-law Christopher Glover of Woodinville, Washington; and granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Sophia. A private memorial service will be held, and the family asks that any donations in Ken’s name be made to the American Cancer Society.