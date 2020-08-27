Kent George McCammon, a loving husband, brother, and father of two, passed away at home on Aug. 2, 2020, at the age of 56, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
Kent was born on April 6, 1964, to Wilma and George McCammon, in Sacramento, where he and his older sister, Susan, were raised. He will be remembered for his welcoming smile, many friends, and most of all, his undeniable love for his family.
He met his future wife, Mitchie, while she was delivering tuxedos to the bridal and formal wear store where he worked. It was said to be a ‘formal affair.’ After dating for five years, they married in Sacramento.
Kent attended community college at American River College, then transferred to Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, to study electrical engineering, where he received his bachelor’s and master's degrees.
The couple moved to Livermore when he landed a job at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Soon after, they welcomed their first child, Holly, and their second child, Kyle, two years later. The family has been active members of Asbury United Methodist Church, where Kent taught Sunday school and was part of a Bible study group for many years.
Kent’s work history has touched many lives. His legacy will live on far into the future and the universe.
For two summers as an intern at Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Kent measured and tested the optical properties of mirrors for the Hubble Space Telescope camera. While working at Lawrence Livermore Laboratory, he directed a field trial of an optically switched network around the San Francisco Bay area. From this field trial, he began working at Pacific Bell (the current AT&T) until his retirement in July.
During his time at AT&T, he had the opportunity to travel and work with an international committee setting fiber optic standards (FSAN) around the globe. If you are lucky enough to have fiber to your home or workplace, know that Kent was instrumental in making that happen. Throughout his career, he has received many awards and holds five patents for his work in the fiberoptic field.
Kent learned to fly-fish at a young age and passed down this passion for the outdoors and fly-fishing to his two children. In 1994, he was featured in a Japanese fly-fishing magazine while fishing for yamame trout, after meeting Japanese fly-fishermen online before the age of Facebook.
In recent years, Kent, and his wife, Mitchie, traveled and fly-fished around California in search of Heritage Trout. They have certificates for catching the first six of the 11 trout, a feat that he was immensely proud to achieve. He was an active member of the Tri-Valley Flyfishers, where he held many board positions including president, and most recently, education director.
He lived life to the fullest and loved watching baseball with friends and family, especially the San Francisco Giants and the Oakland A’s. His love of music took him to many concerts. His favorites were the U2 concerts he attended with his daughter, Holly. National Parks and camping were also important to Kent, and he looked forward to visiting his son, Kyle, at places like Shenandoah and Death Valley.
Kent also loved to travel the world with Mitchie and experience new cultures. He even bungee jumped from the Auckland Bridge in New Zealand!
Kent is survived by his wife of almost 32 years, Mitchie McCammon; son, Kyle McCammon; daughter, Holly Asplund and her husband, Richard; sister, Susan Gheller and her children, Julia and Ben; as well as numerous cousins and extended family.
Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be live streamed on Aug, 29, at 3 p.m. Friends and family across the globe can celebrate his incredible life from the comfort of their own home at http://bit.ly/INDY_Kent-McCammon. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider celebrating Kent’s life with a donation to one of these organizations that were important to him - Asbury United Methodist Church (asburylive.org), Fertile Groundworks (fertilegroundworks.org), or CalTrout (caltrout.org).