Kentucky Faith Hendricks passed away on a Thursday morning at the age of 88 while in Sentara Leigh Hospital surrounded by her family. She touched many lives with her humor, storytelling, quick wit, compassion and southern graciousness.
Kentucky was born in Conway, Arkansas to Henry John Sevier and Lillian Victoria Graham. She grew up as an only child surrounded by many first and second cousins and grandparents and great-grandparents. Her father Henry was an ex-marine, and his Sevier family was notable in Tennessee and related to General John Sevier. Her mother Lillian was a talented seamstress and worked in one of the first Levi Strauss jean factories in San Francisco. Kentucky was outgoing and feisty as a child and her independence and self-reliance blossomed from these characteristics which followed her throughout her life.
Her family moved west when she was 13, riding the train from Conway, Arizonia to Sacramento, California where she attended high school. When her father began working as an electrician at Mare Island Naval Shipyard in Vallejo, California she and her mother moved there.
Kentucky married Victor Hendricks on Dec. 26, 1950, and were living in Vallejo, California when their first child Stephen was born. They moved to Livermore when Victor began working at the Lawrence Livermore National Lab in 1956 where they had two additional children, Timothy and Karen.
Kentucky’s priority, being a young mother with three children, was her family as she made a warm and loving home in Livermore. She took classes and received her GED in 1966 and began working at the Livermore School District in 1968. Initially, she worked part-time driving handicapped children to and from school, and then became the full-time transportation office coordinator for the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District. Her career with the Livermore schools transitioned to the district office where she worked in the payroll and accounting department. Her final position was as an inventory specialist, and she retired after working for the district for 25 years.
Kentucky’s involvement with the Eastern Star fraternal organization began in 1981 after Victor became Master of the Mosaic Lodge 218 in Livermore, California in 1979. She and Victor became Worthy Matron and Patron in 1984. Throughout their time involved with Eastern Star and the Masonic Lodge, they participated in many charitable activities where they made long time friendships. She thoroughly enjoyed her time in, and participation with, the Eastern Star organization.
After retiring, Kentucky and Victor embarked on their empty nest opportunities with their 5th-wheel camper traveling across the country. They mapped out states, family and places they wanted to visit and spent time embracing their retirement lifestyle. Thanks to Victor’s photography hobby, their travels are well documented.
They celebrated their 65th anniversary just months before Victor died in April 2016. All of their children and their families traveled to Tracy, California to participate in this anniversary celebration. After Victor died, Kentucky lived in Tracy until the following summer of 2017 when she moved to Virginia Beach to live with her daughter, Karen. Following several medical challenges, she bought a home in Virginia where she lived with her daughter and later to include her grandson and granddaughter following their graduations from college.
Kentucky is survived by two of her three children, Stephen Hendricks (Vicki Price) of Anchorage, Alaska, and Karen Trenton of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and was proceeded in death by her son Timothy Hendricks (Barbara) of Hayward.
She also is survived by grandchildren, Zachary Hendricks of Anchorage, Alaska, Jessica Ernest (Freddy) of Manteca, California and Matthew and Lillian Trenton of Virginia Beach, Virginia. Her generous, loving spirit will be missed by her family and all who knew her.
A memorial service is being held for Kentucky at the First Presbyterian Church Chapel on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Kentucky would be honored if you could make donations to one of the three Eastern Star 2023 Special Projects: https://oescal.org/?q=special-project
Purple Elephant supporting Alzheimer’s Awareness
Paws for Purple Hearts - Service Dog Project J.C. Lee Cancer Fund