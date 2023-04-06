OBIT - Kentucky Faith Hendricks.jpg

Kentucky Faith Hendricks passed away on a Thursday morning at the age of 88 while in Sentara Leigh Hospital surrounded by her family.  She touched many lives with her humor, storytelling, quick wit, compassion and southern graciousness.  

Kentucky was born in Conway, Arkansas to Henry John Sevier and Lillian Victoria Graham. She grew up as an only child surrounded by many first and second cousins and grandparents and great-grandparents. Her father Henry was an ex-marine, and his Sevier family was notable in Tennessee and related to General John Sevier. Her mother Lillian was a talented seamstress and worked in one of the first Levi Strauss jean factories in San Francisco.  Kentucky was outgoing and feisty as a child and her independence and self-reliance blossomed from these characteristics which followed her throughout her life.  