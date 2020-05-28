Kevin Peter Gosney passed away May 1, 2020, at his home in Livermore, California. He was 59.
He was born May 28, 1960, in Tacoma, Washington, to Joby and Max Gosney, the third of five children, all boys. When Kevin was in grade school, his family moved to Livermore. He graduated from Granada High School in 1978. Kevin married his high school sweetheart, Kathy (Johnson) Petersen in 1980. They had two children, Kristina and Kellan, before divorcing in 1997.
After high school, Kevin worked as a plumber until being injured in 1989. He had played baseball and football in high school and slow-pitch softball in his 20s. He also loved to golf and play darts. From 1999-2004, he attended California State University, Hayward in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in recreation. His favorite sports teams were the Atlanta Braves, the Los Angeles Rams, and the Golden State Warriors.
He is survived by his daughters, Kristina Gosney Frame and Kellan Gosney; two grandchildren, Charlotte Frame and Penelope Frame; his oldest brother, Charles “Chuck” Gosney of Kalispell, Montana, and his youngest brother, Richard Gosney of Livermore. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Patrick and Timothy.
Kevin had a close relationship with his Savior and spent many years volunteering at Valley Christian Center in Dublin, California. He had recently found a home at Celebration Christian Center in Livermore. Kevin was an avid volunteer, not only donating his time to the church but also to his children’s schools and the VA Hospital in Livermore.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his name to a favorite charity, including Special Olympics, K9’s for Veterans, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, and the Alzheimer’s Association. Callaghan Mortuary is handling arrangements and an online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.