Kil Cha Naylor is one of seven children. She was born in Seoul, South Korea and made her new home in the United States in the California Bay Area with her husband and two children in 1975. She moved to Livermore, California in 1976 where she lived until her passing.
Before retiring she was a cook for many years at Bon Appetit. She was known for not only cooking delicious Korean food but American dishes as well.
Kil Cha was a dedicated member of the Livermore True Light Korean Baptist Church and had been for so many years.
In 1972 she married Andrew Naylor Jr. and had two children: Grace and Andrew Naylor III.
In her early years, she enjoyed going to church, playing bingo, cooking, traveling back to Korea to spend time with her sisters and brother, and going out to eat with her friends. Kil Cha was very generous to her family and was always willing to share and help others.
Kil Cha departed this life on June 21, 2022. Her biological parents (Bok Nam Son and Ok Bok Mo), oldest sister (Young Suk Son), and beloved husband preceded her in death.
She leaves to cheish her loving memories: daughter Grace Naylor, Hayward, California: son Andrew Naylor III (Susan); two grandchildren: Grace Naylor, Worcester, Massachusetts; Sandra Naylor, Stockton, California; four sisters Young Ok Son, Seoul Korea; Young Wan Son, Seoul Korea; Young Ran Son, Seoul Korea; Young Me Chun, Honolulu, HI; brother: Young Jae Son, Seoul Korea. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The funeral service will be Friday July 1 at 11 a.m. at Callaghan Mortuary, 3833 East Avenue, Livermore. Burial at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Naylor family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.