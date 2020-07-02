Loving mother and devoted wife, Kim Marie Swinkels, 56, passed away the morning of June 25, 2020, due to a heart attack. Born January 27, 1964, in Oakland, California, she grew up with five brothers: Michael, Daniel, Keith, Jeff, and Brian Hepburn. Daughter of Beverly and Frank Hepburn, she lived in San Jose, pursuing music and traveling with the marching band of Independence High School while simultaneously volunteering over 1000 hours at Alexian Brothers Hospital. Her work at the San Jose Airport began shortly after, and she continued to work there for 30 years until she retired as a senior financial analyst. At that time, she got married to her husband, Ron Swinkels. Throughout their 27 years together, they had four children: Amanda, Kyle, Justin, and Alyssa. Kim was an active member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic community dedicating much of her time to music, eucharistic, and other ministries. She endured a nearly three-year battle with cancer before her passing and proved her incredible strength throughout the fight. A memorial page was established to share memories and show support, and can be accessed at https://everloved.com/life-of/kim-swinkels/.
Two alarm vegetation fire in Livermore reported July 2nd at 9:47 AM. The fire burned grassland south of I-580 between Portola Ave and North Livermore Ave. Responding agencies LPFD, ALCO Fire, and Camp Parks Fire. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
Latest News
