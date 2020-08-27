Kimberlee (Henry) Hammond

Kimberlee Faye (Henry) Hammond, 61, of Millersville, Pennsylvania, passed away at her home on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
She was the beloved wife of Brian Lee Hammond, with whom she shared 24 years of marriage.
Born in Livermore, Kim grew up in Pleasanton and was a graduate of Amador Valley High School class of 1977. After high school, she went on to earn an associate degree in acting from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Pasadena. For most of her life, Kim was a professional actress and vocalist and performed in both musicals and theater.
In her spare time, Kim enjoyed sewing, embroidery, and crafting projects. She was an avid doll collector and loved all things Disney. She was a former member of Pleasanton Presbyterian Church.
Most of all, Kim loved spending time with her family - her daughters; Alice Renier and fiance' Nick Shea, Emilie Renier and fiance' Garrett Schnathorst, and Katherine Hammond; her mother, the late Mary (George) Williams; father, Philip Henry and stepmother, Terry Henry, of Pleasanton; brother, Chris Henry and wife, Anne, of Livermore, and sons Christopher and Michael. She was a descendant of the Buttner, Henry and Ziegenfuss families, all of whom settled in the Tri-Valley area in the 1800s.
Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kim's memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation by mail at Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD, 21741-5014, or online at www.michaeljfox.org/donate.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., in Quarryville, Pennsylvania. To leave an online condolence, visit www.dewalds.com.