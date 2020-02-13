Konrad D. Rickenbach, of Pleasanton, California, passed away on Feb. 8.
Konrad’s journey began April, 1927, in Steinen, Switzerland. During his youth, he was surrounded by lakes, meadows, and mountain peaks. Growing up in this environment, led to his passion for skiing, cycling and travel. In his mid-20s, his curiosity took him to North America, working his way across Canada into Northern California. He settled in Pleasanton and became involved with cabinet manufacturing and property development with his schoolmate, Frank Aufdermau. Konrad enjoyed being with family, his skiing friends, and a nice bottle of wine.
He leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Elisabeth; sons Konrad (Doris) and Andreas (Kristen); daughter Suzanne (Thomas); six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Kindred Hospice, Dublin, or a local Humane Society.