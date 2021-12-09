Kris Adams, age 59, passed away peacefully Nov. 27 at her home after a long battle with cancer. Born on June 26, 1962, in Green Bay, Wisconsin to Donald and Karen Adams. She was the fifth of six children in the Adams family.
Kris attended Wisconsin schools in Green Bay, Plover, Steven's Point and Madison before moving to Pleasanton, California with her family in 1977.While attending Amador High School, she became an awarded diver on the school swim team; accomplished by her self taught dedication and efforts.
After her June 1980 graduation from Amador High, Kris attended Chabot College Hayward. She transferred to California State University where she furthered her education and diving skills as a member of the university swim team.Kris graduated with honors from California State Hayward in 1994 with a BA in political science. Kris accomplished her educational goal while working two and three part time jobs and finally a full-time position at Bradshaw, Inc. Pleasanton until July 1998.
Hired by the City of Livermore July 1998, Kris put her BA degree to task seriously. She loved her position as Assistant to the City Council and Mayor for seven years. She then switched to the City Manager's office as Administrative Specialist serving on numerous committees and teams, authoring over 1,000 proclamations and certificates. Her photography provided numerous photos for the city, including Executive Team and police portraits. She retired from the city after 19 years.
Passionate about environmental issues, Kris installed solar on her roof, purchased an electric car and always recycled faithfully. She planted and maintained her trees, shrubs and a garden. Her solitude was frequently found at the ocean where she sought the elusive sea otters and gorgeous sunsets to photograph. Her photography provided her family with countless albums filled with memories of weddings, babies and family reunions. Kris was quiet, tenacious and intuitive; an avid reader; a pet lover and frequent pursuer of educational and fun online classes. She loved going to all State and National Parks, watching sports, Warriors, Packers and especially the Olympics. Kris's last dogs, Abbie and Angus were her devoted companions and the loves of her life.
She is survived by her mother, Karen Lott, Livermore; sisters, Terese Adams, Polson, Montana; Patricia George (Nick), Madison, Wisconsin; Pamela Feldmann (Jeff), Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and brothers Tom Adams, Portland, Oregon and Steven Adams (Donna), Tracy, California; nieces and nephews, James, Joe, Nick, Kelsey, Keri, Tobias, Kyle, Jenean, and Justine; grand nieces and nephews; Alexa, AJ, Khloe, Cora, Johnny, Ava, Jack, Olivia, Angelo, Ryen, Lukas and Nico. Kris was preceded in death by her father Don and a niece Katie.
At Kris's wish, a private family ceremony is being arranged. In Kris's memory, donations may be made to your local Humane Society or Hope Hospice of Dublin, California.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Adams family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.