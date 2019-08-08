Kristin Lynn Brewer sadly passed away July 26, 2019. Her loves were her family, her friends and her animals.
Kristin’s work at Safeway as a florist, brought her great joy. Kristin’s customers were her extended family. You could always count on Kristin to bring you a smile and a heart full of joy.
Kristin’s smile will be greatly missed by her husband Harold, her son and wife Jagger and Christie Brewer, her sister and husband Tammy and Johnny Dunson, mother-in-law Lona Brewer, and Kirstin’s parents Don and Karen Breithaupt. Also her puppies Teko, Miss Gracie and Chuckie.
Services will be held August 16, at 2 p.m., at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Ave. in Tracy, with a reception following.