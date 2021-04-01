On Wednesday, March 17, Kristine MacNair, mother of two sons, passed away at the age of 63.
Kris was born in La Grande, Oregon, May 18, 1957, to Norman and Bonnie Lindsey, of Pondosa, Oregon. Kris relocated to Livermore, California, where she graduated high school, then relocated again to Lakeview, Oregon, where she married her husband, James McNair. Kris moved back to La Grande after James’ death, where she raised her two sons, Jason and Michael.
Kris had many interests. She enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends, squinting blankets for friends and volunteering for the local Special Olympics. Kris found great comfort with her church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Kathy Thimmes and Sandra Morehead were special friends and were at Kris' side.
Kris was preceded in death by her husband, Jim McNair; her father, Norman Lindsey; and her mother and stepfather, Bonnie Hartwig-Coffman and Bud Hartwig. Kris is survived by her sons, Jason and wife Katie (Forester) Franks, and Michael McNair; her granddaughter and love of her life, Brooklyn; and brother, Ed Lindsey and wife Jean. Kris also has many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Internment was privately at Hilcrest Cemetery and a celebration of life will be scheduled post COVID-19.