Kurt Alan Tikalsky passed away surrounded by his family on June 19, 2020, after a long, courageously fought battle with brain cancer.
He was born on Jan. 27, 1962, in Chilton, Wisconsin. His family later moved to Livermore, where he spent most of his childhood.
Kurt began working in warehouse management, eventually moving to Woodland, California, where he met the love of his life, Kathy. He was a hardworking man who loved his family, friends and a good Añejo tequila. Kurt enjoyed going on vacations and camping trips with friends and family, snow skiing, scuba diving, doing home projects and watching Nascar. He had a great sense of humor and will be missed and remembered by all who knew him.
Kurt is survived by his wife, Kathy; his children, Justine (Adam) Canevari, Taylor and Trisha; and his granddaughters, Rhyan and Payton Canevari. He is also survived by his parents, Gloria and Ron Wallace; his brothers, Terry (Martha) and Scott (Eileen); brother-in-law, Curt Allred; and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Carrol; and his sister, Kim Allred.
There is no celebration of life scheduled at this time. If you would like to donate in Kurt’s honor, the family recommends the National Brain Tumor Society, UCSF, Yolo Hospice, or the charity of your choice.