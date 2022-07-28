Larry, a 52-year resident of Pleasanton, passed away peacefully on June 29 at home, surrounded by his family, after a brief battle with Leukemia. He was a beloved husband of 57 years to Carol, loving father to Kerry Miller (Mike) and Eric Shaw (Margaret), an adored grandpa of Justin Miller, Conner Miller, Alexis Shaw, Sophia Shaw and a newly great-grandpa to Addison Miller.
He was born in Thief River Falls, Minnesota to Bert Shaw and Inger Mikelson. As a child, he lived in Westly, Wisconsin, Newton, Iowa and Northfield, Minnesota. He attended Saint Olaf College where he was a stand-out on the track team, graduating in 1957. In 1958, Larry moved West, accepting a position at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory as a physicist. He spent most of his time at the lab working on hydrodynamic test diagnostics, specializing in ultra-high-speed photography. He worked at the Lab for 36 years, retiring in 1994.