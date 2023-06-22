Lawrence “Larry” Woodruff, 85, of Livermore California passed away unexpectedly on June 10 at the family cabin in Strawberry, California, due to health complications. Larry was born in Long Beach, CA in 1938, to Ruth and Lawrence Woodruff.
After graduating from Hayward High School in 1956 and earning a BS in mechanical engineering at UC Berkeley in 1961, Larry and his college sweetheart Sylvia Reberiego married in 1962. After brief stints at Boeing in Seattle and Lockheed Martin in San Jose, Larry enrolled at UC Davis and completed a PhD in 1969. From there he went on to a successful career in national defense, including positions at Lawrence Livermore National Lab, TRW, and as a political appointee in at the Department of Defense in the Pentagon. Larry retired from LLNL as Associate Director in 1993.