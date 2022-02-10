Laurie A. Searcy

Laurie grew up in the San Diego area. Her fondest memories were spending time at the beach with family and friends. She moved to Northern California in 1983. Laurie lived the last 29 years of her life in Livermore after meeting her beloved husband, Gerry. Laurie held many jobs in customer service and logistics. She went back to college and graduated in 2015 with a BA in Business Administration. Laurie changed careers and found she loved helping people in the banking industry.
Laurie was the daughter of Laurence and Joanne (Irvin) Sandifer. She is survived by her mother, brother Scott and sister Linda Whitcomb. In death, Laurie reunites with her father, brother Mark and sister Lisa Hanson. Laurie had three very loved children: Dawn Dempsey, Joseph Lewis and Julie Kellam. She had five wonderful grandchildren: Logan, Nathan, E, Ryder and Donte and six more loved ones through marriage. Nana loved to spend time with them and spoil them as much as she could. The children of her friends often called her mom, including Mona and her son Zac. Laurie always wanted to hold everyone’s baby to get hugs and baby fixes.
Laurie watched her San Diego sports teams. She enjoyed talking with her father about the teams and NASCAR. She played marathon games of Scrabble with her mother. She enjoyed bowling and talking with the other bowlers until her body would not let her bowl any longer. She loved going to the theater, out to dinners, concerts and events, and wine tasting with friends and family. She traveled to new locations to see the cultures and lifestyles. She soaked up the sights and shared the photos she took with everyone. She liked to camp. She appreciated being able to visit and spend time with her large extended family in different parts of the country.
Sadly, Laurie was diagnosed with cancer on her 65th birthday. She passed away a short time later due to complications. She is going to be missed by everyone and forever in our hearts. A celebration of life will be this March. Details to be announced later. In lieu of flowers, please donate to American Cancer Society.