Lawrence (Larry) A. Troen, of Livermore, passed away peacefully at home on April 23, 2021, surrounded by loved ones, after complications from congestive heart failure; he was 77 years old.
Larry was born on March 9, 1944, to George and Betty Troen in the city of San Angelo, Texas. He graduated from Arroyo High School in San Lorenzo, California, in 1961. Larry served in the Army for three years and was stationed at Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas, where he met his wife, Linda. After getting married, Larry and Linda moved out to California in 1965 to be closer to Larry's family. Larry and Linda went on to have two children, Kenneth and Kathleen.
Larry worked for United Parcel Service (UPS) as a delivery driver for 28 years and retired in 2001. While retired, Larry took on part time work to fund his love of golf. First, as a driver with Rock n' Roll Auto Recycling, and then later at Poppy Ridge Golf Course.
While retired, he also had time to focus on his many other hobbies, including his bowling league and scheduling social events for UPS retirees. He loved spending time with his family and friends and seemed to make new friends everywhere he went.
Larry was predeceased by his father, George; his mother, Betty; and his niece, Megan Troen. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Troen; son, Kenneth Troen of Livermore; daughter, Kathleen Engel of San Diego; son-in-law, Duncan Engel; grandchildren, Sierra Metcalf-Rotolo and Breanna Troen of Antioch, and Duncan and Lilianna Engel of San Diego; and great-granddaughter, Kinsley McAllister. He also leaves behind his sisters Barbara Troen of Tracy, Patricia Freitas of Castro Valley, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association (www2.heart.org) or the National Kidney Foundation (www.kidney.org/donation) in honor of Larry Troen.
