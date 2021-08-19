Larry was born in Buffalo, New York, but his family moved to Tustin, California when he was 11, and he grew up enjoying the beach and sunny days of Southern California life. He graduated from Foothill High School, then went on to Cal State Fullerton, where he received his bachelor’s degree in art. with a major in urban planning in 1977.
Larry was a Broker-Associate Realtor for Coldwell Banker Realty in Pleasanton, California. Licensed since 1974, he began his long career in real estate first as an appraiser, then property manager for many years, before joining his wife Kathleen to sell real estate as a team starting in 1996. He was well regarded in the real estate community for his integrity and calm demeanor. He served on the HOA board of his neighborhood, dedicating endless hours in various roles for more than 20 years.
He was devoted to Kathleen, his wife of nearly 35 years, and their two sons – Christopher Paul (30) of Camarillo, California and Stephen Ryan (25) of Oakland, California.
Larry is remembered for his witty sense of humor and quiet intelligence. He enjoyed following the stock market and managing the family investments. He loved good wine and all types of music, although the tunes from the ‘60s were his favorite- which he played loud and often. He was a football fanatic – a Ram’s fan for many years, he came to be a 49er fan after moving to the Bay Area.
An avid gardener, he enjoyed hours beautifying their yard and home. He had a soft heart for his family and friends, and the family dog Luna who was his ever-present companion. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Donations can be made to Alameda County Food Bank, his favorite charity. There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at The Oaks, 2187 Crossroads Place, Livermore, California His final resting place will be in Ventura, California.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Waelde family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.