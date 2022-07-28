Lee O. Tennant passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on June 29, 2022, at the age of 87. He was born on Sept. 30, 1934, in San Francisco, California. He is predeceased by his parents William and Hildegarde Tennant; and his sister Arlene Rosenberg. Lee is survived by his wife of 56 years Mitsuko (Mona) Tennant; children Bill Tennant (Carol), Larry Tennant and Mari Waite (Jeff); grandchildren Charlotte & Violet Waite; and nieces Barbara Rosenberg and Janice Keever.
Lee was born and raised in San Francisco, attending Lowell High School, San Francisco City College and then graduating from San Francisco State University with a mathematics degree. Lee resided in Livermore for many years and always considered Livermore his true home. He met and married the love of his life, Mona. He worked at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory for 29 years as a computer programmer. After retirement, he went to work for himself as a tax preparer from his home. He loved being his own boss.
He loved to read, listen to jazz and classical music and play the piano. He cultivated an amazing vegetable garden and traveled the world. He loved his animals … cats and his “favorite” dog, Enza. Our Dad loved a good party and enjoyed the camaraderie of his buddies. He enjoyed a delicious steak and a cocktail. Many a good time was had at the Matador and the Brass Door. He loved to discuss politics and play the devil's advocate. Most of all, he always tried to bring a smile to the people around him. He often teased our mom, always trying to make her laugh.
In 2009, Lee and Mona moved to San Ramon and shared a home with their daughter and family. Despite his decline due to Alzheimer's, he continued to be devoted to our mom — playing games and still trying to make her smile — always kindhearted, thankful and sweet. We miss you, Dad. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's association (Alz.org) or a charity of your choice.
Lee O. TennantSept. 30, 1934 — June 29, 2022