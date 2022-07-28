OBIT - Lee O. Tennant.png

 Lee O. Tennant passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on June 29, 2022, at the age of 87. He was born on Sept. 30, 1934, in San Francisco, California. He is predeceased by his parents William and Hildegarde Tennant; and his sister Arlene Rosenberg. Lee is survived by his wife of 56 years Mitsuko (Mona) Tennant; children Bill Tennant (Carol), Larry Tennant and Mari Waite (Jeff); grandchildren Charlotte & Violet Waite; and nieces Barbara Rosenberg and Janice Keever.  

Lee was born and raised in San Francisco, attending Lowell High School, San Francisco City College and then graduating from San Francisco State University with a mathematics degree. Lee resided in Livermore for many years and always considered Livermore his true home. He met and married the love of his life, Mona. He worked at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory for 29 years as a computer programmer. After retirement, he went to work for himself as a tax preparer from his home. He loved being his own boss.  