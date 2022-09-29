LeeAnnette Colene Mallison

On Sunday, September 11, 2022, LeeAnnette (LeeLee) Colene Mallison passed away at the age of 74, after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. LeeAnnette was born in Livermore on August 28, 1948 to June and Billy Lee Brunson. LeeAnnette spent most of her life in Livermore, with a few years in Fremont. After graduating from High School she went to work at the Lawrence Livermore Lab as an Administrative Assistant. She worked there for 32 years.

LeeAnnette had a big personality. She was friendly, outgoing and always up for fun. She loved Belly Dancing and showing off her talents. Her favorite get away was to Lake Berryessa for the weekends where she would hang out with friends and play “Pedro”.