LeeAnnette Colene Mallison

On Sunday, September 11, 2022, LeeAnnette (LeeLee) Colene Mallison passed away at the age of 74, after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. LeeAnnette was born in Livermore on August 28, 1948 to June and Billy Lee Brunson. LeeAnnette spent most of her life in Livermore, with a few years in Fremont. After graduating from High School she went to work at the Lawrence Livermore Lab as an Administrative Assistant. She worked there for 32 years.
LeeAnnette had a big personality. She was friendly, outgoing and always up for fun. She loved Belly Dancing and showing off her talents. Her favorite get away was to Lake Berryessa for the weekends where she would hang out with friends and play “Pedro”.
LeeAnnette was a member of the CattleWomen and loved going to the Rodeo. She was an avid Trap Shooter and took 1st place 6 years in a row, bringing home many turkeys.
LeeAnnette was always the life of the party. She will be missed by many, especially her loving brother, Larry, her caring Step-Mother, Linda, her nephews, Cliff and Dustin and her niece Larissa.
A funeral service has been scheduled for October 7, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.and will take place at Callaghan Mortuary, 3833 East Avenue, Livermore, CA 9455.
LeeAnnette requested a Celebration of Life get-together. Details will follow. In lieu of flowers, LeeAnnette has asked that those who are inclined make donations to one of these causes: Hope Hospice, Tri-Valley Animal Rescue, or Multiple Sclerosis. Following in LeeAnnette’s sense of humor, she as requested that all in attendance wear either black or leopard print.