Leilani Jae Lake was born on June 11, 2003. She passed away in an automobile accident on her way home on April 7, 2022.
Leilani is survived by her parents Jason and Angela and her big sister Marley. Leilani has lived in Livermore since 2005. She was involved in Girl Scouts, dance, soccer, softball, piano, violin and cheer at one time. She loved butterflies and watching the sunset. She loved fashion and shopping with her grandma. She had a good photographic eye.
She took many great selfies. She loved changing up her hair and makeup to create new looks.
Leilani and her sister had some great times together and bonded while her sister cut and colored her hair. She loved watching movies and had a few shows she loved to watch with her mom.
In the last year, Leilani graduated from Granada High School and had been attending Las Positas where she was studying psychology. She attended a few concerts and took a road trip to Pismo Beach. Leilani touched many lives. More than she could have ever imagined. She will be truly missed.
