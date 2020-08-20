Leo Peder Swenson, 67, of Bicknell, Utah, passed away on Aug. 8, 2020, at Single Tree Campground on the Boulder Mountain - he and Sandra were camp hosts at Single Tree, something he thoroughly enjoyed doing.
Leo was born Feb. 17, 1953, in Livermore, a son of Otto William and Meba K. Carlson Swenson. Leo moved to Bicknell a year ago and loved the country life. He worked at the State Liquor Store in Bicknell and enjoyed visiting with the clientele.
Leo is survived by his children, Jesse and Sherry Swenson of Joplin, Missouri, Michelle Swenson and Steven Swenson, both of Sparks, Nevada; three grandchildren; siblings, Eddie Swenson and Leroy Swenson, both of Livermore, California, and Sheryl Swenson of Fremont, California. At his request, his remains have been cremated and burial will take place at a later date under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah. An online guest book can be found at www.springerturner.com.