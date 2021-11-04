A celebration of life will be held on Nov. 20, 2021 for Leo Swenson who passed away on Aug. 8, 2020 on the Boulder Mountain in Utah. The celebration will be held at The Eagles Hall, 527 N. Livermore Ave. in Livermore from noon until 3 p.m. Family and friends of Leo’s are all invited to attend.
The Foothill High School marching band makes it way down Main Street in Pleasanton during the 47th annual band review, Oct. 23. Local high school and middle school bands participated in the event. (Photos – Doug Jorgensen)
