OBIT - Leo Swenson.jpg

A celebration of life will be held on Nov. 20, 2021 for Leo Swenson who passed away on Aug. 8, 2020 on the Boulder Mountain in Utah. The celebration will be held at The Eagles Hall, 527 N. Livermore Ave. in Livermore from noon until 3 p.m. Family and friends of Leo’s are all invited to attend. 