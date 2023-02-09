Leonard Lawrence Gregory (Greg), long term Livermore resident and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend passed away on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at the age of 97, surrounded by loved ones.
Greg was the fourth of four children born to Nellie Emily Jane Gregory and Lon Tyler Hipsher on September 2, 1925, in Eureka, Nevada. In 1943 he enlisted in the U.S Navy and served aboard the USS Corregidor where he was awarded four battle stars. Upon discharge from the Navy Greg met and married Josephine Rochin of Livermore, together they had three daughters, Penny, Lynette, and Marsha.
Greg was employed by Pacific Gas and Electric company for over 40 years. A proud member of VFW post 7265, Greg was instrumental in the creation of the Livermore veterans memorial wall and was the recipient of multiple awards for his volunteer work with veterans. Greg loved music, dancing, fishing, and his dogs but mostly he loved his family, friends, and community.
Greg was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years Josephine Rochin, his daughter Lynette Gregory, and his grandson Greg Lewis. He is survived by his daughter Penny Lewis (Vance) of Olympia Washington, his daughter Marsha Aragon (Wayne) of Valencia, California his grandchildren, Karen Lewis, Lynette Aragon-Norman, and Wayne Aragon Jr. six, great- grandsons; Austin, Anthony, Aaron, Alex, Patrick, and Max as well as multiple nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to VFW Post 7265 in Livermore, California, or the Tri-Valley Animal Rescue. A memorial service and celebration of life will be announced at a later date.