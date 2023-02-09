OBIT - Leonard Lawrence Gregory.jpg

Leonard Lawrence Gregory (Greg), long term Livermore resident and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend passed away on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at the age of 97, surrounded by loved ones.

Greg was the fourth of four children born to Nellie Emily Jane Gregory and Lon Tyler Hipsher on September 2, 1925, in Eureka, Nevada. In 1943 he enlisted in the U.S Navy and served aboard the USS Corregidor where he was awarded four battle stars. Upon discharge from the Navy Greg met and married Josephine Rochin of Livermore, together they had three daughters, Penny, Lynette, and Marsha.