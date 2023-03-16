OBIT - Leonard R Smith.jpg

It is with deep sadness that we write about the passing of Leonard just before Christmas last year. It was expected but not really. Leonard was born in Washington, DC and spent his young life in Ft. Hunt, Virginia. During this time, he attended a small one room school until the age of 9 when his father and mother, Percy Edward Smith and Julia Olive Chowning Smith, moved to California and settled in Daly City. He became a big city kid and enjoyed life with his older brother and sister, Edward Smith and Marcia Smith.

After spending four years at San Francisco State studying and graduating with a degree in business, he worked on a ship with the Merchant Marines, with destinations to Hawaii and sailing down the coast of South America. With that background, he discovered a passion for travel and hitchhiked through Europe for six months before coming home and trying to settle down. One day shortly after Europe, he read an advertisement on a matchbook cover for a 9-month computer course at Control Data Institute. That computer course gave him his future career path – he succeeded in the computer industry for more than 40 years.