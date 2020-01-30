Les Leibovitch, 76, died Jan. 13. He was born in Montreal, Canada, on Feb. 26, 1943, but lived most of his life in California. He attended high school in Hollywood and Los Angeles, and went on to earn his teaching credentials at the University of Southern California. He and Rena Townsley, who he married in 1965, had two sons, JB and Allen.
During his long career in junior high school math education, Les held many leadership positions in local and state math teacher associations. He helped author textbooks and teaching videos. After retiring to Livermore in 2006, his life became one volunteer activity after another, from the Red Cross to Community Emergency Response Team, and the Livermore Volunteer Police Patrol. Les was known for always being helpful, friendly and funny.
He is survived by his wife Rena; son JB Leibovitch (Judy); son Allen Leibovitch (Deborah); grandchildren Madeleine, Natan, Paul and Shayna. Funeral services and shiva observance were held in Pleasanton. Donations in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Autism Speaks, Congregation Beth Emek, or Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.